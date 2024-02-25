Age of Mythology: Retold Releases in 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developers World’s Edge, Forgotten Empires, Tantalus Media, CaptureAge, and Virtuos announced Age of Mythology: Retold will launch for Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass in 2024.

From the creators of the award-winning Age of Empires franchise, Age of Mythology: Retold goes beyond history to a mythical age where gods, monsters, and humans collide. Combining the best elements of the beloved Age of Mythology with modern real-time strategy design and visuals, Retold is an epic and innovative experience for old and new players alike. Secure your domain, command legendary monsters, and call upon the power of the gods to crush your enemies—or band together with friends to defeat the Arena of the Gods.



Call Upon the Gods

Choose your gods from the Greek, Norse, Egyptian, and Atlantean pantheons. Devastate your enemies by summoning powerful lightning storms, earth-shattering quakes, and even the famed Nidhogg dragon. Or call upon nourishing rains and protective Dryads to help your people grow & prosper.

Unleash the Monsters

Unleash Centaurs, Trolls, Mummies, and more. From bejeweled crocodiles who harness the power of the sun to the mighty one-eyed Cyclops, command diverse units inspired by the world’s great mythologies.

An Epic Mythological Universe

Embark on a 50-mission campaign that takes you across a vast, mythical world: besiege the mighty walls of Troy, battle Giants in the frozen wastes of Midgard, and discover the mysteries of Osiris in the shifting sands of Egypt. Become a hero of myth—or even a god.

Arena of the Gods

Challenge the Labyrinth in the all-new Trials of the Gods for single-player and co-op. Collect powerful Blessings, join your friends, and take on new challenges to overcome the Arena where the gods themselves do battle.

Better with Friends

Play with up to 11 of your friends, either head-to-head or against the advanced AI on dozens of randomly-generated maps and scenarios for limitless re-playability.

