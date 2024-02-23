Warner Bros: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Fell Short of Expectations - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 743 Views
Warner Bros. Discovery Chief financial officer Gunnar Wiedenfels in an earnings call with investors revealed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League fell short of expectations.
"We are lapping the release of Hogwarts Legacy in February last year, which saw the largest portion of its very positive financial impact in the first quarter," said Wiedenfels (via VideoGamesChronicle).
"This year, Suicide Squad, one of our key video game releases in 2024, has fallen short of our expectations since its release earlier in the quarter, setting our games business up for a tough year-over-year comp in Q1."
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 2.
there are about 700 people playing it currently on steam.... Fell Short of Expectations, is putting it mildly.
Least surprising news ever. It got a 60 on opencritic. On Steam, it's peak concurrent players were below both Arkham Knight and Arkham Origins, games that released 9 and 11 years before it respectively, when Steam had alot less users. It had already fallen off of Xbox's top 50 most played games within 2 weeks of release.
There is about 5100 people playing Batman-Arkam Knight right now, and there are about 700 people playing Suicide Squad kill the justice league atm... says it all really.
Everyone: Is it possible to fuck up a super hero game more than Square did with Avengers?
Warner Brothers: Hold my butterbeer.
We live in a year where a big budget western DC licensed multiplayer game flops but a Yakuza game and a Persona game are a huge success in the same week. lol I love it