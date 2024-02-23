Warner Bros: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Fell Short of Expectations - News

posted 6 hours ago

Warner Bros. Discovery Chief financial officer Gunnar Wiedenfels in an earnings call with investors revealed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League fell short of expectations.

"We are lapping the release of Hogwarts Legacy in February last year, which saw the largest portion of its very positive financial impact in the first quarter," said Wiedenfels (via VideoGamesChronicle).

"This year, Suicide Squad, one of our key video game releases in 2024, has fallen short of our expectations since its release earlier in the quarter, setting our games business up for a tough year-over-year comp in Q1."

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 2.

