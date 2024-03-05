Xbox Series X|S vs Xbox One Sales Comparison - January 2024 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 3,739 Views
The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.
The Xbox Series X|S launched in November 2020, while the Xbox One launched in November 2013. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.
XSX|S Vs. XOne Worldwide:
Gap change in latest month: 19,746 - XOne
Gap change over last 12 months: 2,184,175 - XOne
Total Lead: 2,211,487 - XOne
Xbox Series X|S Total Sales: 27,682,605
Xbox One Total Sales: 29,894,092
January 2024 is the 39th month the Xbox Series X|S has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Xbox One when compared to the aligned launch of the Xbox Series X|S by 19,746 units.
In the last 12 months, the Xbox One has outsold the Xbox Series X|S by 2.18 million units. The Xbox Series X|S is currently behind the Xbox One by 2.21 million units.
The Xbox Series X|S has sold 27.68 million units in 39 months, while the Xbox One sold 29.89 million units. Month 39 for the Xbox Series X|S is January 2025 and for the Xbox One is January 2017.
The Xbox One crossed 30 million in month 46, 40 million in month 61, and 50 million in month 81. The Xbox One has sold 57.96 million units lifetime. The Xbox Series X|S is 30.28 million units behind lifetime Xbox One sales.
the next year or so will tell us how much MS cares about selling the xbox.. call of duty should be current gen only and they got the marketing rights(mw3 is by far the best selling game on ps4).. how many cod crack addicts can they move over day one on gamepass?? Of course the big one is gta6.. the series s will be by far the cheapest way to play the game.. of course ms will just waste their time and money promoting gamepass.
Why would anyone buy a $400 console plus $16.99 a month to play CoD when they can buy it for $70 and own forever?
im talking about ps4 owners who will need a new console once cod becomes current gen only(maybe this year)...
In Canada PS Essential to play CoD online is $12 per month. PC Game Pass includes a free copy of CoD and you can play online also for $12 per month.
PS5 is the first PS console I haven't bought because the online fee is $1000 over the lifespan of the console.
Microsoft is leveraging Windows to beat Sony. They aren't really multi platform, I don't see all the games being released on Mac. Xbox can be console multiplatform and still make a lot of money with PC.
Their main problem is their terrible PC store being beaten by Steam. But Microsoft owned studios can publish on Steam and be fine. I actually think one of the purposes of Xbox game studios is to build up a PC "store", to compete with Steam. The subscription solves their store weakness problem on Windows.
Xbox One was already course correcting by January 2017 (and before then). Xbox One S had been out for months, Project Scorpio (X) was announced, and Game Pass was about to be announced.
Unless Xbox Series stays in production for over a year after the next system launches, it sells a few million at least behind the lifetime sales of Xbox One. Maybe even 5 million or more less.
The best hope in sheer units sold at this point is getting the S down to $200-$250 USD and the X down to $350-$400 USD via price cuts. I don't see Xbox wanting to lose that much money and gamble with Game Pass, software, accessories and such to make up for it.
I expect a 2 TB X at some point (we got a 1 TB S after all) and some game bundles. That's how they'll add value without cutting the price much if at all.
According to that graph the previous trend was to gain ground during first three quarters and then lose ground in Q4 quarter. but according to this it looks like it will lose ground every quarter now