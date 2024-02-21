Mother 3 Added to Nintendo Switch Online in Japan Only - News

posted 7 hours ago

Nintendo in the Japan version of today's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase announced Mother 3 has been released on Nintendo Switch Online in Japan only.

Mother 3 is an RPG that originally released for the Game Boy Advance in April 2006 in Japan. It never saw a release in the west.

The English translated versions of the first two Mother games, EarthBound and EarthBound Beginnings, did release for the Nintendo Switch Online on the NES and SNES apps in February 2022. Mother 3 has yet to get an English translation.

View a trailer of Mother 3 for Nintendo Switch Online in Japan below:

