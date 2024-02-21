Mother 3 Added to Nintendo Switch Online in Japan Only - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 769 Views
Nintendo in the Japan version of today's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase announced Mother 3 has been released on Nintendo Switch Online in Japan only.
Mother 3 is an RPG that originally released for the Game Boy Advance in April 2006 in Japan. It never saw a release in the west.
The English translated versions of the first two Mother games, EarthBound and EarthBound Beginnings, did release for the Nintendo Switch Online on the NES and SNES apps in February 2022. Mother 3 has yet to get an English translation.
View a trailer of Mother 3 for Nintendo Switch Online in Japan below:
This whole Mother 3 situation is getting ridiculous. It's 2024. Just translate the damn thing already. Fuck whathever sensitive topics or sterotypes the game has, those who want to play the game don't care!
Nintendo is just mocking those who have been begging for a Western release at this point lol. Translated the first game after 26 years in 2015, but refuses to translate the 3rd???
Looks like I'm gonna have to change my region on Settings and on my Nintendo Account.
C'mon if people really to play this, they just have to go play the unofficial English translation release. It's been sitting on the internet for years.
But I'm still mindboggled that Nintendo has done nothing with it still
Haha, I can't believe they seriously did that! They gotta know how much goodwill it would have earned them to finally release a translated version, exactly the sort of thing they could have used in a slow year! I've played it anyways but damn that is a brutally dumb move.