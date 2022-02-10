EarthBound and EarthBound Beginnings Out Now for Nintendo Switch Online - News

Nintendo announced EarthBound and EarthBound Beginnnings are now available on Nintendo Switch Online on the NES and SNES apps.

View the trailer for the games below:

Here is an overview of the games:

Join Ness, Paula, Jeff and Poo in their quest to fulfill an age-old prophecy to stop the wicked Giygas (and maybe catch a Runaway Five concert along the way) in the fan-favorite Super Nintendo Entertainment System classic EarthBound. In addition, travel back to 198X for EarthBound Beginnings, a localized version of the original Famicom Mother game.

