Xbox's Grounded and Pentiment Headed to PS5, PS4, and Switch

Xbox Game Studios at Today's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase announced two Xbox console exclusives from developer Obsidian Entertainment, Grounded and Pentiment, are headed to the Nintendo Switch. The games have now been confirmed for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Pentiment will launch tomorrow, February 22, while Grounded will release on April 16.

View the Grounded Switch trailer below:

Xbox announced last week it would release four Xbox console exclusives on other platforms. This includes two community-driven games and two smaller titles. Grounded is a community-driven game, while Pentiment is a smaller title.

Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves are rumored to be the other two games from Xbox to release on other consoles.

Grounded released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in September 2022. Pentiment released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in November 2022.

