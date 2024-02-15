Xbox Bringing 4 Games to PS5 and Switch - News

Following rumors that Xbox will be releasing some of its games to other platforms like the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, the company has released its Xbox Business update.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer announced they will be releasing four Xbox console exclusives to other platforms. This includes two community-driven games and two smaller titles. The developers will announce what these games are in the near future.

Spencer stated Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle are not part of the four games.

Sources have told The Verge and VideoGamesChronicle the four titles are Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, and Grounded.

Spencer an interview with The Verge was asked about the rumors of Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle coming to PS5 and he said, "I don’t think we should as an industry ever rule out a game going to any other platform. We’re focused on these four games and learning from the experience.

"But I don’t want to create a false expectation on those other platforms that this is somehow the first four to get over the dam and then the dam’s going to open and that everything else is coming, that’s not the plan today. I also don’t want to mislead customers on those other platforms. We’re launching these four games, and we’re excited about it. We’re excited about the announce and everything else, but we’ll see what happens for our business."

A post on Xbox Wire reads, "To ensure long-term success for both Xbox and the industry as a whole, we must continue to evolve. Today we announced that we will expand the communities we reach: we are currently in the process of bringing four Xbox games to other platforms.

"These are titles which have been available to Xbox players for at least a year, including hidden gems that deserve to be experienced more widely, and live service games whose communities will benefit from welcoming even more players. We will share more details on these titles soon.

"By bringing these games to more players, we not only expand the reach and impact of those titles, but this will allow us to invest in either future versions of these games, or elsewhere in our first-party portfolio. There is no fundamental change to our approach on exclusivity."

