Xbox Bringing 4 Games to PS5 and Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 1,163 Views
Following rumors that Xbox will be releasing some of its games to other platforms like the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, the company has released its Xbox Business update.
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer announced they will be releasing four Xbox console exclusives to other platforms. This includes two community-driven games and two smaller titles. The developers will announce what these games are in the near future.
Spencer stated Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle are not part of the four games.
Sources have told The Verge and VideoGamesChronicle the four titles are Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, and Grounded.
Spencer an interview with The Verge was asked about the rumors of Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle coming to PS5 and he said, "I don’t think we should as an industry ever rule out a game going to any other platform. We’re focused on these four games and learning from the experience.
"But I don’t want to create a false expectation on those other platforms that this is somehow the first four to get over the dam and then the dam’s going to open and that everything else is coming, that’s not the plan today. I also don’t want to mislead customers on those other platforms. We’re launching these four games, and we’re excited about it. We’re excited about the announce and everything else, but we’ll see what happens for our business."
A post on Xbox Wire reads, "To ensure long-term success for both Xbox and the industry as a whole, we must continue to evolve. Today we announced that we will expand the communities we reach: we are currently in the process of bringing four Xbox games to other platforms.
"These are titles which have been available to Xbox players for at least a year, including hidden gems that deserve to be experienced more widely, and live service games whose communities will benefit from welcoming even more players. We will share more details on these titles soon.
"By bringing these games to more players, we not only expand the reach and impact of those titles, but this will allow us to invest in either future versions of these games, or elsewhere in our first-party portfolio. There is no fundamental change to our approach on exclusivity."
Article should probably be edited to state that Starfield and Indiana Jones are not amongst these first 4 games but Spencer didn't rule out those titles in the future in the interview with Tom Warren from the Verge.
From The Verge (https://www.theverge.com/24073666/microsoft-gaming-phil-spencer-interview-ps5-switch-games)
"You mentioned that Starfield and Indiana Jones aren't part of the four despite rumors, but will those ever come to PS5? Can you rule that out?
I don't think we should as an industry ever rule out a game going to any other platform. We're focused on these four games and learning from the experience.
But I don't want to create a false expectation on those other platforms that this is somehow the first four to get over the dam and then the dam's going to open and that everything else is coming, that's not the plan today. I also don't want to mislead customers on those other platforms. We're launching these four games, and we're excited about it. We're excited about the announce and everything else, but we'll see what happens for our business"
So yeah, it's confirmed. They are just playing damage control.
This is a hilarious amount of reaching.
I believe it was said that all 4 games have been out on xbox for over a year.
Starfield has been out for around 5 months.
Indiana jones isn't even out yet.
I think "damage control" and "confirmed" goes too far. But I also think it is impossible to predict the future.
I don't think that classifies as "confirmed".
Besides, the rumors and evidence regarding those games were much weaker than say Hi-Fi Rush, which was reported by a lot of outlets and further supported by a datamine. It makes no sense for Xbox to burn that bridge and claim they are definitely never coming to other systems in the future.
Yeah, it's confirmed, we will all see, Starfield will come to PS in 10 years or earlier! You heard it here first!
Updated the article saying Starfield and Indiana Jones are not part of the 4 games. I misheard him what he said on the first listen of the podcast.
How are they misleading anyone? Just because they didn't say, yes or no, doesn't mean anyone is mislead. They are being open about leaving the possibility of it happening some day, but not currently in the works. That is the opposite of being mislead lol.
This obviously makes bottom line financial sense, and it sounds like MS will port to other platforms in a similar fashion to Sony porting to Steam: a few hand-picked titles, all well after the initial launch, with some exceptions (e.g. live service games that live and die based on their userbases).
BUT, it makes Xbox hardware even more irrelevant. If there are no guaranteed console exclusives ('I don't think we should ever rule out'), and no real hard exclusives any more (because of Steam releases), and also no hard red lines for what won't be ported (to encourage people to buy into your platform confident that certain games they want will never be ported), what incentive is there for anyone who isn't already in the Xbox ecosystem to ever buy one? Price alone, probably, which isn't a huge selling point on its own, and doubly so if your main priority is the bottom line, because the price is unlikely to be aggressively competitive anyway. Xbox hardware will wither away.
4 games im guessing will cross
Live Service
Sea Of Thieves
Grounded
Hidden Gems
Hi Fi Rush
Penitment
However Redfall or Flight Sim could also a chances
Not really followed what progress, if any, they’ve made on Redfall since it launched.
If its no better than it was at launch, they may well decide its not worth it.
Flight Sim - so PS5 users can also download 1TB to once fly over their house :-P
Exactly what I said. Small games first using the boiling frog strategy, and maybe bigger games later.
Failure of Phil Spencer and Matt Booty is why these games are coming to other consoles much sooner then they wanted, if at all.
So it’s got to be sea of thieves which is a guarantee but can’t think of the other live game n the small games are definitely HI FI rush n 🤔
Those are believe to Be Sea of Thieves, Pentiment, Hi-Fi rush and Grounded. Thought I can't shake the idea that, after properly fixing Redfall, it might be a good idea to use such opportunity with it to give it a second chance.
Sea of Thieves, Hi Fi Rush, Grounded, and Pentiment are the 4 most likely titles.
I want to play elders scrolls 6 on my ps6, this is good news.
You can't... util you can.
Yep. You can never be certain about the future. Specially that far in the future.
Actually it isn't. Except you want to play it on your PS7 5 years after Xbox-players. They release older games.