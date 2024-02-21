Picross S+ Launches February 29 for Switch - News

Developer Jupiter Corporation announced Picross S+ will launch for the Nintendo Switch on February 29 for $4.99 / £3.99 / €4.99.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Play puzzles from Picross e in the newest Picross S series release!

Enjoy playing puzzles from the Picross e series, which was previously only available as downloadable content on the Nintendo 3DS.

Enjoy Picross e series puzzles on the system of Picross S!

Buy Titles from Your Favorite Series Through Downloadable Content!

This release boasts a total of 300 puzzles for Picross and Mega Picross, including puzzles from the first Picross e game.

You can purchase puzzles from Picross e2 through e9 as downloadable content.

The number of puzzles after purchasing all downloadable content totals to 1,350 Picross and Mega Picross puzzles, and 565 Clip Picross Piece puzzles.

Micross Puzzles Makes Their Return as Clip Picross Puzzles!

Micross puzzles will be arranged and included as Clip Picross puzzles.

Clip Picross will be added to downloadable content for Picross e2, e4, e5, e6, e7, e8, and e9.

Brand New Bonus Puzzles are Also Included!

Purchase the downloadable content and bonus puzzles will be unlocked in your Gift Box.

The number of bonus puzzles after purchasing all downloadable content totals to 60 Picross and Mega Picross puzzles, and 10 Color Picross puzzles.

The unlocked puzzles are based on motifs from the titles of each series.

