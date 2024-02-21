Another Crab's Treasure Releases April 25 for All Major Platforms - News

Developer Aggro Crab announced Another Crab's Treasure will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on April 25.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Another Crab’s Treasure is a Soulslike adventure set in a crumbling underwater world plagued by a mysterious curse. As Kril the hermit crab, you’ll need to wear the trash around you as shells to withstand attacks from enemies many times your size. Embark on an epic treasure hunt to buy back your repossessed shell, and discover the dark secrets behind the polluted ocean.

Trash or Treasure?

In this undersea society, trash is not only a way of life, but a valuable resource, used for everything from fashion to firearms. But with the presence of trash comes a mysterious infection known as the Gunk, which could spell doom for the entire ocean.

Learn from Nature

As Kril explores the ocean, he’ll gain a variety of Umami Techniques—powerful attacks learned from the denizens of the seas. Punch your enemies with the overwhelming might of a Mantis Shrimp, ensnare them with the horrifying Bobbit Worm, and much more.

Unexplored Depths

The ocean goes deeper than one can imagine. Fight your way through kelp forests, coral reefs, sand castle cities, and even the unfathomable darkness of the deep-sea trenches, all in the name of getting back your prized shell.

Play at Your Own Pace

Designed to be an approachable experience for newer Soulslike players as well as provide a challenge for hardcore fans, Another Crab’s Treasure offers something for any level of skill or time commitment. Assist options are provided for those seeking a less frustrating experience, and gluttons for punishment can use those same options to make the game even harder.

