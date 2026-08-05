Electronic Arts Could be Hit With 'Mass Layoffs' Following Acquisition by Saudi Arabia and Others - News

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Electronic Arts (EA) could be set to be hit with mass layoffs as a way to cut costs following the closure of its acquisition by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier on social media has reported EA has taken on $18 billion in debt and will have to pay around $1.8 billion per year in interest.

EA's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is currently about $1.5 billion, which is roughly enough to pay off just the yearly interest. EA has told debt investors it is looking to cut $700 million in annual costs. This includes $170 million organizational efficiencies.

These cuts will most likely result in mass layoffs at EA.

"EA's annual EBITDA is around $1.5 billion, which should be enough to service the interest payments," said Schreier. "But the publisher has told debt investors that it will cut $700 million in annual costs including $170 million in 'organizational efficiencies,'" per Bloomberg. In other words: mass layoffs."

EA in 2025 laid off around 300 to 400 employees, which included around 100 at Respawn Entertainment that resulted in a new Titanfall game being cancelled. An undisclosed number of employees were also laid off in March 2026 from the studios that developed Battlefield 6 - DICE, Criterion, Motive and Ripple Effect.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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