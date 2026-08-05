Bandai Namco Reveals TGS 2026 Lineup - News

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by, posted 5 hours ago

Bandai Namco has launched its Tokyo Game Show 2026 website and revealed its lineup of games for the event, which will run from September 17 to 21 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.

Read details below:

Main Booth

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Playable, Novelty, Freebies, Pre-Order Campaign

(PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Playable, Novelty, Freebies, Pre-Order Campaign Bleach: Mirrors High (iOS, Android) – Playable, Novelty

(iOS, Android) – Playable, Novelty Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Playable, Novelty

(PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Playable, Novelty One Piece: Grand Gourmet (Switch 2, Switch, PC, iOS, Android) – Playable, Novelty, Pre-Order Campaign

(Switch 2, Switch, PC, iOS, Android) – Playable, Novelty, Pre-Order Campaign Tales of Eternia Remastered (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PS4, Switch, PC) – Pre-Order Campaign

Family Game Park

Once Upon a Katamari (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, Switch, PC) – Playable, Novelty

(PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, Switch, PC) – Playable, Novelty Tamagotchi Plaza – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2) – Playable, Novelty

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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