Bandai Namco Reveals TGS 2026 Lineup - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 417 Views
Bandai Namco has launched its Tokyo Game Show 2026 website and revealed its lineup of games for the event, which will run from September 17 to 21 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.
Read details below:
Main Booth
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Playable, Novelty, Freebies, Pre-Order Campaign
- Bleach: Mirrors High (iOS, Android) – Playable, Novelty
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Playable, Novelty
- One Piece: Grand Gourmet (Switch 2, Switch, PC, iOS, Android) – Playable, Novelty, Pre-Order Campaign
- Tales of Eternia Remastered (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PS4, Switch, PC) – Pre-Order Campaign
Family Game Park
- Once Upon a Katamari (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, Switch, PC) – Playable, Novelty
- Tamagotchi Plaza – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2) – Playable, Novelty
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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