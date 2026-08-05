Tactical RPG Beaten Path Launches in 2027 for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

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Publisher Wales Interactive and developer Peacebreak Studio announced the turn-based tactical RPG, Beaten Path, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in 2027.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Beaten Path is a turn-based tactical RPG set in a world ruled by fallen gods and ancient machines. Take command of Panna and her companions as they unravel the secrets of time, confronting lost memories, mythic powers, and a looping fate. Strategy, story, and spectacle converge in this character-driven journey.

Tactical Turn-Based Combat

Master the battlefield with careful positioning, unit synergy, and decisive abilities. Flank enemies, exploit terrain, and command devastating abilities in grid-based encounters inspired by Final Fantasy Tactics and Fire Emblem.

Explore a Vast World

Navigate a richly illustrated overworld filled with shifting weather, strange landmarks, and narrative events. From sunken temples to storm-lashed shores, each location hides lore, choices, and challenges that shape your journey.

Deep Customization

Tailor every unit to your strategy with a flexible job system, dual-class loadouts, and unlockable outfits. Equip powerful skills, assign stat-boosting traits, and create unique builds that evolve with your party over time.

Unravel a Time-Loop Mystery

As Panna retraces her forgotten steps, clues to a forgotten war and her role in it begin to surface. The truth is hidden in ruined machines, old allies, and looping memories—waiting to be pieced together.

Command a Fully Voiced Cast

Recruit 25 voice-acted characters, each brought to life through distinctive 2D character art, unique 3D models, individual personalities, and personal stories.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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