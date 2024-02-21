Monster Hunter Stories Remaster Announced for Switch, PS4, and PC - News

Capcom has announced a remaster of Monster Hunter Stories for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. It will launch this Summer.

Embark on a journey into a colorful world where mighty monsters roam and people make a living by hunting them. Nestled within this land lies a hidden village where the locals follow a different set of customs. Here, Monster Riders form bonds with Monsties instead of hunting them. Unlike Hunters, Riders forge bonds and harness the power of kinships stones, allowing them to explore the vast and exhilarating realm together. Fight together in thrilling battles, hatch Monstie eggs, and customize your companion to suit your style.

Ready your gear and prepare for an epic ride, Monster Hunter Stories will also be getting new features and enhancements in this release:

Refined Graphics – Originally released on the Nintendo 3DS, players can now experience riding Monsties in stunning detail on larger screens, enhanced with improved modeling, textures, and lighting in high definition.

– Originally released on the Nintendo 3DS, players can now experience riding Monsties in stunning detail on larger screens, enhanced with improved modeling, textures, and lighting in high definition. Now Fully Voiced – Immerse yourself in the adventure with full Japanese and English voiceovers.

– Immerse yourself in the adventure with full Japanese and English voiceovers. Additional Language Support – Monster Hunter Stories will have additional language support, newly featuring Traditional and Simplified Chinese, Korean, Russian, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, and Arabic.

– Monster Hunter Stories will have additional language support, newly featuring Traditional and Simplified Chinese, Korean, Russian, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, and Arabic. Museum Mode – Delve deeper into the world of Monster Hunter Stories through the newly added Museum mode, featuring the game’s background music and developer sketches.

– Delve deeper into the world of Monster Hunter Stories through the newly added Museum mode, featuring the game’s background music and developer sketches. Included Title Updates – Previously only available in Japan, players can now enjoy title updates, unlocking content from TU 1.20 and TU 1.30.

