Helldivers 2 Tops 400,000 Concurrent Players on Steam - News

/ 740 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Arrowhead Game Studios released Helldivers 2 as a simultaneous release on the PS5 and PC earlier this month and the game quickly set a new record for a PlayStation Studios published game on Steam for the highest concurrent player count.

The game grew to over 200,000 concurrent players in less than a week and today it surpassed 400,000 concurrent players, according to SteamDB.

Helldivers 2 has become the 24th highest peak concurrent players in Steam history and is also the number one game on the PlayStation 5 in the US. It is also currently the second most played game on Steam, only behind Counter-Strike 2.

Helldivers 2 still exploding in popularity, now soaring past an incredible 400,000+ concurrent players on Steam



It's the #24 Highest Peak for a Game in Steam History and is also the #1 Game on PlayStation 5 in the United States above Fortnite and Call of Duty pic.twitter.com/HV71QOxtxQ — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) February 19, 2024

Here are the highest concurrent player counts for PlayStation games on Steam:

Helldivers 2 - 203,644 God of War (2018) - 73,529 Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - 66,436 Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - 56,557 The Last of Us Part I - 36,496 Days Gone - 27,450 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - 13,539 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - 10,851 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - 8,757 Helldivers - 6,744

Helldivers 2 released for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on February 8.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles