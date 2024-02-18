Helldivers 2 Tops 400,000 Concurrent Players on Steam - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 740 Views
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Arrowhead Game Studios released Helldivers 2 as a simultaneous release on the PS5 and PC earlier this month and the game quickly set a new record for a PlayStation Studios published game on Steam for the highest concurrent player count.
The game grew to over 200,000 concurrent players in less than a week and today it surpassed 400,000 concurrent players, according to SteamDB.
Helldivers 2 has become the 24th highest peak concurrent players in Steam history and is also the number one game on the PlayStation 5 in the US. It is also currently the second most played game on Steam, only behind Counter-Strike 2.
Helldivers 2 still exploding in popularity, now soaring past an incredible 400,000+ concurrent players on Steam— Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) February 19, 2024
It's the #24 Highest Peak for a Game in Steam History and is also the #1 Game on PlayStation 5 in the United States above Fortnite and Call of Duty pic.twitter.com/HV71QOxtxQ
Here are the highest concurrent player counts for PlayStation games on Steam:
- Helldivers 2 - 203,644
- God of War (2018) - 73,529
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - 66,436
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - 56,557
- The Last of Us Part I - 36,496
- Days Gone - 27,450
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - 13,539
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - 10,851
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - 8,757
- Helldivers - 6,744
Helldivers 2 released for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on February 8.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
What a sleeper. So glad for its success. Now to meet the demand in server capacity...
It is honestly already one of my favorite multiplayer games ever. Now it just needs more capacity for the demand.
This is sending a message to Sony about day one releases.
its because its a fantastic gameplay loop.... that matters much more than anything else. However your right, all future GAAS type games, will likely launch day1 on pc as well.
Yup. Quality vs MTX bombardment.
Totally right about GAAS games as well. PS should launch them day 1 on PC and XB. Sharing GAAS greatness is caring.