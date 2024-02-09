Helldivers 2 Sets PlayStation Studios Record on Steam for Highest Concurrent Players - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 688 Views
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Arrowhead Game Studios released Helldivers 2 as a simultaneous release on the PS5 and PC this week, which is the first time a PlayStation published game release day one on PC.
This has paid off as Helldivers 2 has set a new record for a PlayStation Studios published game on Steam for the highest concurrent player count with a peak of 81,840 players as of the time of this writing.
The second highest concurrent player count for a PlayStation game on Steam is God of War (2018) with a peak of 73,529 players.
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is missing from the screenshot, but it was 66k.— SteamDB (@SteamDB) February 9, 2024
You can view this data here:https://t.co/iyD94g2Qot
Here are the highest concurrent player counts for PlayStation games on Steam:
- Helldivers 2 - 81,840
- God of War (2018) - 73,529
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - 66,436
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - 56,557
- The Last of Us Part I - 36,496
- Days Gone - 27,450
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - 13,539
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - 10,851
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - 8,757
- Helldivers - 6,744
The first game was an underappreciated gem of last gen. Glad to see the sequel is getting the attention it deserves.
Is it possible to play a game on Steam off line? A way in which the player count does not tick up?
Awesome! I was impressed with how quickly the studio started addressing some of the major issues PC players were having, even including a hotfix on launch day. That's pretty unheard of. Hopefully the game manages to reach 100K players this weekend!