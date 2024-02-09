Helldivers 2 Sets PlayStation Studios Record on Steam for Highest Concurrent Players - News

/ 688 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Arrowhead Game Studios released Helldivers 2 as a simultaneous release on the PS5 and PC this week, which is the first time a PlayStation published game release day one on PC.

This has paid off as Helldivers 2 has set a new record for a PlayStation Studios published game on Steam for the highest concurrent player count with a peak of 81,840 players as of the time of this writing.

The second highest concurrent player count for a PlayStation game on Steam is God of War (2018) with a peak of 73,529 players.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is missing from the screenshot, but it was 66k.



You can view this data here:https://t.co/iyD94g2Qot — SteamDB (@SteamDB) February 9, 2024

Here are the highest concurrent player counts for PlayStation games on Steam:

Helldivers 2 - 81,840 God of War (2018) - 73,529 Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - 66,436 Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - 56,557 The Last of Us Part I - 36,496 Days Gone - 27,450 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - 13,539 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - 10,851 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - 8,757 Helldivers - 6,744

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles