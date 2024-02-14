Helldivers 2 Tops 200,000 Concurrent Players on Steam - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Arrowhead Game Studios released Helldivers 2 as a simultaneous release on the PS5 and PC last week and the game quickly set a new record for a PlayStation Studios published game on Steam for the highest concurrent player count.

The game has continued to grow on Steam and has now surpassed 200,000 concurrent players with a new peak of 203,644 players, according to SteamDB.

Helldivers II was the first PlayStation game to pass 100k Concurrent Players on Steam. Now it's also the first PlayStation game to pass 200,000+



By far Sony's most successful PC launch ever and looks to be performing very strong on PS5 too. Big success for Sony / Arrowhead pic.twitter.com/IJalxp5D22 — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) February 14, 2024

Here are the highest concurrent player counts for PlayStation games on Steam:

Helldivers 2 - 203,644 God of War (2018) - 73,529 Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - 66,436 Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - 56,557 The Last of Us Part I - 36,496 Days Gone - 27,450 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - 13,539 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - 10,851 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - 8,757 Helldivers - 6,744

