By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Helldivers 2 Tops 200,000 Concurrent Players on Steam

Helldivers 2 Tops 200,000 Concurrent Players on Steam - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 55 minutes ago / 235 Views

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Arrowhead Game Studios released Helldivers 2 as a simultaneous release on the PS5 and PC last week and the game quickly set a new record for a PlayStation Studios published game on Steam for the highest concurrent player count.

The game has continued to grow on Steam and has now surpassed 200,000 concurrent players with a new peak of 203,644 players, according to SteamDB.

Here are the highest concurrent player counts for PlayStation games on Steam:

  1. Helldivers 2 - 203,644
  2. God of War (2018) - 73,529
  3. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - 66,436
  4. Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - 56,557
  5. The Last of Us Part I - 36,496
  6. Days Gone - 27,450
  7. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - 13,539
  8. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - 10,851
  9. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - 8,757
  10. Helldivers - 6,744

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

1 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
hellobion2 (48 minutes ago)

It amazes me how many people can be on at the same time on games these days.

  • 0