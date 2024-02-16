Every Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter Now Has an Amiibo - News

/ 288 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo released an an Amiibo Kingdom Hearts' Sora today and announced every fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has its own Amiibo figure.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Direct Masahiro Sakurai via Twitter stated, "Now that all the fighters have been made into amiibo, I guess my work on Smash Bros. Ultimate is finally coming to an end. Thank you for your hard work."

Sakurai earlier this year in a video on his YouTube channel stated he is still actively developing games.

"As for me, I’m still creating games for the time being, but I’m also making this YouTube channel," said Sakurai. "I’d never done anything like this before starting, so in a way, you could say I haven’t exactly stayed put either."

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate released for the Nintendo Switch in December 2018.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles