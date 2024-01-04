Super Smash Bros. Director Masahiro Sakurai is 'Still Creating Games' - News

Super Smash Bros. director Masahiro Sakurai in a recently posted video on his YouTube channel, Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games, revealed that he is still actively developing games.

"As for me, I’m still creating games for the time being, but I’m also making this YouTube channel," said Sakurai via VideoGamesChronicle. "I’d never done anything like this before starting, so in a way, you could say I haven’t exactly stayed put either."

Sakurai in the same video discussed fellow veteran developers that have been leaving the industry.

"Aside from those who reach retirement age, there are quite a few people who disappear from the game industry part way through their careers," he said. "Of course, for some, it’s simply unclear where they ended up. This isn’t limited to the game industry, but if a creator you know does suddenly vanish without a trace please don’t write them of as washed up or finished."

