Metro Exodus Sales Top 10 Million Units

Developer 4A Games announced Metro Exodus has sold over 10 million units worldwide.

This figure is up from 8.5 million units sold as of March 2023.

Metro Exodus released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in February 2019, while the Enhanced Edition released for PC in May 2021 and for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in June 2021.

Metro Exodus turns 5 years old today, and has now sold over 10 Million copies.



Metro will return in VR with Metro Awakening from @vertigogames in 2024 - and the next mainline Metro from @4AGames…



When it’s ready



Thank you for coming on the journey so far with us. pic.twitter.com/qlOW9du4Jc — Metro (@MetroVideoGame) February 15, 2024

