Princess Peach: Showtime! Gets Transformation: Act II Trailer - News

Nintendo has released a new trailer for Princess Peach: Showtime! that features more of Princess Peach's transformations in the game, including Figure Skater Peach, Dashing Thief Peach, Mermaid Peach, and Mighty Peach.

Each transformation gives Peach the distinct dramatic flair she needs to save the day—and the play—from the Sour Bunch. The ensemble cast featured in today’s showing are Figure Skater Peach, Dashing Thief Peach, Mermaid Peach, and Mighty Peach!

Figure Skater Peach – Use her practiced poise to take to the rink and put her foes on thin ice. Join a dazzling performance filled with quick-timed spins and jumps, and skate around the competition to help your fellow dancers!

– Use her practiced poise to take to the rink and put her foes on thin ice. Join a dazzling performance filled with quick-timed spins and jumps, and skate around the competition to help your fellow dancers! Dashing Thief Peach – Traverse, infiltrate, and swing through this daring performance with various gadgets and sneak by the defenses of the thieves of the Sour Bunch. Embrace the thrills (and charms!) of espionage, then make your dramatic escape.

– Traverse, infiltrate, and swing through this daring performance with various gadgets and sneak by the defenses of the thieves of the Sour Bunch. Embrace the thrills (and charms!) of espionage, then make your dramatic escape. Mermaid Peach – Being beneath the sea won’t stop Peach from carrying a tune! Use her magical voice to control schools of fish and harmonize with an aquatic orchestra. Direct these friendly fish to reveal pathways and help solve puzzles.

– Being beneath the sea won’t stop Peach from carrying a tune! Use her magical voice to control schools of fish and harmonize with an aquatic orchestra. Direct these friendly fish to reveal pathways and help solve puzzles. Mighty Peach – Look toward the sky: It’s … Mighty Peach! Go from hero to superhero and defend the locals with powerful punches and superhuman strength. Fly, fling objects and fight enemies in an action-filled spectacle in the sky and on the ground.

In Princess Peach: Showtime!, Peach teams up with Stella, the Sparkle Theater’s guardian, to save the theater from the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch. Using the power of Sparkle, Peach must take the stage of each show, transform and confront Grape’s evil acting troupe. As Peach, players will take on a bevy of leading roles – including a swordfighter, detective, ninja, patissiere, kung fu master and cowgirl. It’s going to take plenty of panache to bring this play to its triumphant final bow.

Princess Peach: Showtime! will launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 22, 2024.

