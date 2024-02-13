Helldivers 2 Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts - Sales

Helldivers 2 has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 7, 2024, which ended February 13, 2024. The Upgrade to Super Citizen Edition for the game debuted in 13th place.

Palworld has dropped one spot to second place, Call of Duty is up from ninth to third place, and Steam Deck is up one spot to fourth place. Granblue Fantasy: Relink in its second week dropped from second to fifth place.

Enshrouded dropped two spots to sixth place and Red Dead Redemption 2 re-entered the top 10 in seventh place. Lethal Company is in ninth place and Cyberpunk 2077 is in 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Helldivers 2 - NEW Palworld Call of Duty Steam Deck Granblue Fantasy: Relink Enshrouded Red Dead Redemption 2 Helldivers 2 - Upgrade to Super Citizen Edition - NEW Lethal Company Cyberpunk 2077

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Helldivers 2 - NEW Counter-Strike 2 PUBG: Battlegrounds Palworld Dota 2 Call of Duty Apex Legends Steam Deck Granblue Fantasy: Relink Enshrouded

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

