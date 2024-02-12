Sony Discounts the PS5 Slim by €75 in Italy - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has discounted the price of the PlayStation 5 Slim by €75 in Italy.

The standard PS5 Slim released in November 2023 for €549.99 and is currently available for €474.99 until February 25 at Amazon, GameStop, and other participating retailers.

PlayStation has yet to announce a discount in other countries in Europe, however, it has been discounted at some retailers in France. Amazon France has discounted the PS5 Slim to €427.49 and Cdiscount has discounted the console to €449.00.

The PlayStation 5 has sold over 50 million units as of the week ending December 9, 2023. To compare, the PlayStation 4 reached 50 million units sold in 160 weeks, while it has taken the PS5 161 weeks.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

