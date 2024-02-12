What the Golf? Headed to PS5 and PS4 on March 14 - News

Developer Triband announced What the Golf? will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 14.

The game first released for Apple Arcade in September 2019, for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in October 2019, and for the Nintendo Switch in May 2020.

View the PS5 and PS4 release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A silly physics-based golf parody where every golf course is a new surprising type of golf, some brilliant or hilarious, others so absurd you will ask yourself: WHAT THE GOLF?

Not a Golf Game

Sure, it has “GOLF” in the title but that’s about where the similarity to golf ends. WHAT THE GOLF? is at heart a comedy game with puzzles, challenges and loads of surprises. Okay, so there’s a bit of what you might recognize as golf in there but loads more of what definitely isn’t! Confused? Excellent!

500 Creative Levels

Try Sporty Sports!, It’s Snowtime, A Hole New World or one of the hundreds of other incomprehensible levels, featuring toasters, hot dogs, office chairs and a multitude of utterly random objects.

Daily Courses

Come back every day to play new courses and win a bunch of more or less useful prizes.

Build Your Own Levels

Feeling inspired? Create your own silly level with our level editor and get it out there in the world.

Join the Couch Party… of Two

Grab your clubs (string of sausages, frozen rubber glove, it doesn’t matter which) and tee off into a hilarious anarchic world. Share your screen with a friend via Steam Remote Play Together and spread the crazy.

But I Hate Golf

To be honest, so do we. And that’s the beauty of WHAT THE GOLF? A game made for people who hate golf, by people with no clues about or respect for the game. Let’s play!

