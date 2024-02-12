Earth Defense Force 6 Delayed to Summer 2024 in the West - News

D3 Publisher and developer Sandlot announced the western release of Earth Defense Force 6 has been delayed from the Spring to Summer 2024. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

The game was delayed to add finishing touches and finalize necessary preparations for the western release, according to the publisher and developer.

Earth Defense Force 6 first released for the PS5 and PS4 in Japan in August 2022 and will also launch in Asia on March 14.

