Square Enix to Reform Development to Improve Game Quality

Square Enix is undergoing a review of its video game development structure wit the goal to improve the quality of its games, according to Square Enix representative director and president Takashi Kiryu who spoke during the company's earnings call this week and reported by Bloomberg.

"We are reviewing from scratch what the organizational structure is, and what the best way is to implement the contents of the pipeline," said Kiryu via a translation by VideoGamesChronicle.

Kiryu wants Square Enix to reduce the amount of outsourcing to external studios and wants to focus on in-house development for its higher profile games. The goal is to increase quality and profit margins.

More details on the new structure will be details in the Spring.

Several securities analysts, who attended the call, stated the new structure is planned to go in effect in April. This includes a new system of checks to judge the quality of games at earlier stages of development.

