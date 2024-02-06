Square Enix to Reform Development to Improve Game Quality - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 537 Views
Square Enix is undergoing a review of its video game development structure wit the goal to improve the quality of its games, according to Square Enix representative director and president Takashi Kiryu who spoke during the company's earnings call this week and reported by Bloomberg.
"We are reviewing from scratch what the organizational structure is, and what the best way is to implement the contents of the pipeline," said Kiryu via a translation by VideoGamesChronicle.
Kiryu wants Square Enix to reduce the amount of outsourcing to external studios and wants to focus on in-house development for its higher profile games. The goal is to increase quality and profit margins.
More details on the new structure will be details in the Spring.
Several securities analysts, who attended the call, stated the new structure is planned to go in effect in April. This includes a new system of checks to judge the quality of games at earlier stages of development.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Reducing the amount of outsourcing of game development and focusing on in-house development is the change Capcom made, and it worked out in spades! It will take at least several years to really see the fruits of this labor.
Please less ff16 Nd more ff7 remake or the olden style ff games
typically it pays off to let it cook.... high quality games, are usually the run away success stories.
As long as its managed properly, and they know how to go about makeing sure quality is higher, this is a win.
He's a tip. Totally ignore all those overly positive "reviewers". They are PR merchants.
Most importantly, and this really applies to almost all developers - dramatically improve your bad dialog, dramatically increase work in your enemy AI because it's 3rd rate, remove all filler and fetch quest nonsense, keep the action combat in your FF games because it's far more satisfying and has much greater widespread appeal, don't appeal the to masses on other areas of your game because that badly dilutes the quality and experience, release on all platforms possible at the same time and that will help "core" gaming audience that is your faithful base.
Oh and I don't even like FF. Want to know why ? read the above. It has potential though.