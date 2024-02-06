Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island Ships 200,000 Units in Japan - Sales

Spike Chunsoft announced Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island has shipped over 200,000 units in Japan. The figure includes digital sales.

The game set a new record for the fastest-selling entry in franchise history.

Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island released for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on January 25, while it is set to launch worldwide on February 27.

After receiving a vision of a mysterious girl held captive by a terrible monster, Shiren and Koppa make their way to Serpentcoil Island—a distant isle rumored to be the lost stronghold of treasure-hoarding pirates.

To brave the many dangers that await them, Shiren and Koppa must traverse complex dungeons filled with hostile monsters, hidden traps, and useful items. All the gear and experience Shiren accumulates will be lost if he collapses during exploration, so beware of rushing in unprepared! Rescue the mysterious girl and uncover the mystery that clouds Serpentcoil Island.

The forthcoming release for Nintendo Switch marks the series’ latest mainline entry to come to the West since Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate was released on PlayStation Vita in 2016 and then on Nintendo Switch in 2020. While preserving the traditional gameplay, this installment introduces new elements and 3D graphics to create a fresh and exciting adventure.

