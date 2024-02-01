Devolver Digital CEO Douglas Morin Has Stepped Down - News

Devolver Digital announced CEO Douglas Morin has stepped down and co-founder and former CEO Harry Miller will be replacing him.

Morin joined Devolver Digital in 2020 as Chief of Staff and was involved with company's public listing in November 2021.

Miller formed the company with Rick Stults, Graeme Struthers, Nigel Lowrie and Mike Wilson in 2009. He previously led Ritual Entertainment, Gathering of Developers, Gamecock Media and En-Tranz Entertainment.

Graeme, who is the COO and co-founder, has joined the board. Kate Marsh, who has been the senior independent director, has also been named non-executive chair.

"On behalf of the Board and everyone at Devolver, I would like to thank Douglas for his significant commitment and achievements at Devolver in the last four years," Miller said in a statement to GamesIndustry.

"Douglas' energy, leadership and determination were critical to our IPO and programme to build our infrastructure as a listed company, culminating in the exciting System Era acquisition. I am excited by the opportunity to step back into the CEO role. It's an incredible pleasure and honour to continue to work with Devolver's fantastic and talented team, building out a strong pipeline of fun and creativity, and of course delivering on our long-term growth strategy."

