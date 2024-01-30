The Last of Us Part II Remastered Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

The Last of Us Part II Remastered has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 21, 2024.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, the one other new release in the top 10, debuted in fifth place.

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice re-entered the top 10 in second place, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III remained in third place. Grand Theft Auto V fell from first to fourth place and Grand Theft Auto Online fell from second to ninth place.

EA Sports FC 24 dropped two spots to sixth place, and Hogwarts Legacy re-entered the top 10 in seventh place. NBA 2K24 dropped one spot to eighth place and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

The Last of Us Part II Remastered - NEW Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Grand Theft Auto V Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - NEW EA Sports FC 24 Hogwarts Legacy NBA 2K24 Grand Theft Auto Online Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

