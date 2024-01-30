The Last of Us Part II Remastered Debuts in 1st on the Australian Charts - Sales

/ 595 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

The Last of Us Part II Remastered has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 21, 2024.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, the one other new release in the top 10, debuted in second place.

EA Sports FC 24 remained third place, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is down two spots to fourth place, and Grand Theft Auto V fell from first to fifth place. Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice and Hogwarts legacy re-entered the top 10 in sixth and seventh places, respectively.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder dropped three spots to eighth place, Minecraft (NS) re-entered the top 10 in ninth place, and NBA 2K24 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

The Last of Us Part II Remastered - NEW Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - NEW EA Sports FC 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Grand Theft Auto V Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Hogwarts Legacy Super Mario Bros. Wonder Minecraft (NS) NBA 2K24

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles