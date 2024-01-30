Switch vs DS Sales Comparison - December 2023 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,311 Views
The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo DS.
The DS launched in November 2004 in North America, December 2004 in Japan, and March 2005 in Europe, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup, which is why there are big increases and decreases.
Switch Vs. DS Global:
Gap change in latest month: 2,672,043 - Switch
Gap change over last 12 months: 672,266 - DS
Total Lead: 10,374,531 - DS
Switch Total Sales: 136,258,010
DS Total Sales: 146,632,541
December 2023 is the 82nd month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Switch by 2.67 million units when compared to the DS during the same timeframe.
In the last 12 months, the DS has outsold the Switch by 0.67 million units. The DS is ahead of the Switch by 10.37 million units.
The 82nd month on sale for the Nintendo Switch is December 2023, while for the DS it is August 2011. The Switch has sold 136.26 million units, while the DS sold 146.63 million units during the same timeframe.
The Nintendo DS sold 154.02 million units lifetime. The Nintendo Switch is currently 17.76 million units behind the lifetime sales of the DS.
Gonna be a close race for sure. Pretty much inevitable that at the very least the Switch will be less than 10 Million away from the DS.
From here on out, apart from the little holiday boost in a couple months it should all go in favor of the Switch. After said holidays the DS will only sell an additional 5M units; Switch will probably sell almost twice that this year alone.
In April of 2023, which is the 74th month, the DS had just finished its holiday sale of 2010. It was ahead by 15.4M units. Looking at the graph until October 2023, which is the 80th month, the Switch was entering its holiday sale, and had a positive gain of 1.2M units, for a total of -14.1M units.
In that time from Apr-Oct the DS sold 5M units, and the Switch sold 6.2M units.
(Im only gonna focus on Switch's April-October because those months are the most steady and reliable)
The DS's equivalent on the graph to Apr-Oct 2024, so Jan-July 2012 sold 1.44M units
I am making an assumption that the Switch will sell rather close to its 2017 Apr-Oct counterpart, selling around 4.9M units.
Switch will sell an increase of +3.46M compared to DS (4.9-1.44) for the time slot of Apr-Oct 2024 comparison charts.
Switch will sell just below 3M units for Jan-Mar (probably 2.7M).
Thus Switch will have sold about 7M units in 2024 when October comparison charts arrive, with the DS selling 4.62M units from Sept 2011-July 2012. Switch will have a comparison increase of +2.38M in 2024 with a DS total lead of 8M when the Oct comparison charts arrive.
Okay long story short, at the end of October this will be the sales total
DS 151.25M
Switch 143.25M
I’m still not convinced. It’ll be close though. Crazy that DS still widened the gap by a little bit over the past 12 months. Should have been the final time it won though but who knows.