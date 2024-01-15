Gearbox-Owned Lost Boys Hit With Layoffs - News

/ 235 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Lost Boys Interactive, a studio owned by Gearbox, was hit with layoffs on Friday, according to Aftermath.

The amount let go isn't known, however, one employee via LinkedIn stated "a sizable portion" has been laid off.

"It seems a sizable portion of Lost Boys Interactive was laid off today, including myself," said former Lost Boys Producer Jared Pace. "Still trying to understand the scope of it all, but sadly - this is a song and dance we're all familiar with."

Pace stated the layoffs "affected all disciplines at all levels."

Lost Boys Interactive was founded in 2017 and supported development on Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Diablo IV, and The Quiet Man.

Gearbox was acquired by Embracer Group in February 2021 in a deal worth up to $1.3 billion and Gearbox would acquire developer Lost Boys Interactive in April 2022. The studio had over 220 employees when it was acquired and would grow to over 400 before the layoffs.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles