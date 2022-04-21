Gearbox Acquires Lost Boys Interactive - News

The Gearbox Entertainment Company, a subsidiary of Embracer Group, announced it is acquiring developer Lost Boys Interactive.

The studio has grown to over 220 employees and worked with Gearbox Software on Tiny Tina’s Wonderland. The team will co-develop top-tier games and original IPs for consoles and PC.

Lost Boys Interactive was founded in 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin by veterans Shaun Nivens, Mark Stefanowicz and Rod Runnheim. The executive team expanded in 2020 with Chase Jones and Timothy Gerritsen.

It's time to embrace more talents! @FlyLostBoys, the US-based video game studio working on both co-development for top-tier games and original IP for PC and consoles, with a team of 220+ is joining the family as a subsidiary to @GearboxOfficial. A warm welcome to the Group! https://t.co/F3RZKiW4JE — Embracer Group (@embracergroup) April 21, 2022

