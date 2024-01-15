Momotaro Dentetsu World Tops the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 105K and PS5 Sells 41K - Sales

Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (NS) has retaken first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 99,358 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending January 7, 2024.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is down to second place with sales of 95.764 units and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up three spots to third place with sales of 30,818 units. Pikmin 4 (NS) is down one spot to fourth place with sales of 29,582 units.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5) remained in fifth place with sales of 27,982 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 104,551 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 41,126 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 737 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 697 units, and the 3DS sold 12 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami) - 99,358 (895,039) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo) - 95,764 (1,645,165) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) - 30,818 (5,662,416) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo) - 29,582 (1,148,609) [PS5] Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Sony Interactive Entertainment) - 27,982 (194,713) [NSW] Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy) - 20,030 (167,338) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet (The Pokemon Company) - 19,670 (5,266,033) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) - 18,094 (5,418,369) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) - 17,473 (3,411,695) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) - 16,558 (7,661,212)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 73,541 (4,333,688) PlayStation 5 – 35,518 (4,298,170) Switch Lite – 18,638 (5,692,712) Switch – 12,372 (19,696,796) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,602 (672,295) PlayStation 4 – 737 (7,916,073) Xbox Series S – 513 (295,636) Xbox Series X – 184 (245,168) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 12 (1,205,997)

