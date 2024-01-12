Roguelike Side-Scroller Oblivion Override Releases January 25 for PC - News

Publisher Paleo and developer Humble Mill announced the roguelike side-scroller, Oblivion Override, will leave Early Access and officially launch for PC via Steam on January 25 for $17.99.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Embark on a raw, fast-paced odyssey in Oblivion Override. Master over 26 weapons, embody the ninja killerbot, and conquer war-torn wastelands. Inspired by Castlevania and roguelikes, this action-packed adventure will test your mobility to the limit. Evade, dash, and dance amid shifting dungeon walls.

A Dancing, Slashing Frenzy

Fast-paced side-scrolling action demands you exploit your superior kinetic energy as robot ninjas. Execute thrilling multi-directional air dashes, double jumps, and wall runs for fierce balletic combat.

Over 26 Unique Melee Weapons

Discover a vast arsenal of over 25 distinctive melee weapons, each with its own style, movesets, and traits. Untame your imagination as you experiment with a diverse range of combat styles!

Five Mighty Machines with Exclusive Abilities

Each Mecha equips you with unique abilities and playstyle. Access your central cortex for [Evolution], select and rearrange a spectrum of skills to construct your own build whenever, wherever.

Explore War-Torn Underground Wastelands

As robots became self-aware, they ventured fearlessly into the desolate expanse of the Dulce Base in pursuit of uncovering the mysteries behind the Oblivion Code. Yet these daring hackers all vanished without a trace, swallowed by the abyss of silence…

Version 1.0 Features

“Stage Four: Temple of Oblivion” leading to the final boss.

Complete main storyline and hidden endings.

New female character Mecha.

More compact maps with special challenge rooms.

Optimized character progression both inside and outside battles.

Weapon evolution attributes and the blocking function for initial weapons.

Game gallery, optimizations, and bug fixes.

