Switch Best-Seller During Slow Holidays - Japan Hardware Estimates for December 2023 - Sales

/ 384 Views

by, posted 44 minutes ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in Japan with 435,398 units sold for December 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch has now sold an estimated 31.84 million units lifetime in Japan.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 212,405 units to bring its lifetime sales to 4.97 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 7,365 units to bring their lifetime sales to 0.54 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 6,605 units to bring its lifetime sales to 9.67 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are down by over 321,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by over 3,000 units. PS4 sold 533,518 units for the month of November 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 3,885 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 325,484 units (-42.8%). PlayStation 5 sales are down by 19,940 (-8.6%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by 1,222 units (19.9%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 9,238 units (-58.3%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 139,000 units, the PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 19,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 5,000 units. It should be noted there are five weeks in December, while there were four weeks in November.

2023 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 3.95 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 2.54 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.14 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Japan hardware estimates for December 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 435,398 ( 31,835,447 ) PlayStation 5 - 212,405 ( 4,966,352 ) Xbox Series X|S - 7,365 ( 543,660 ) PlayStation 4 - 6,605 ( 9,666,122 )

Weekly Sales:

Japan December 2, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 79,067 PlayStation 5 - 43,955 Xbox Series X|S - 2,196 PlayStation 4 - 857



Japan December 9, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 92,789 PlayStation 5 - 44,174 Xbox Series X|S - 2,515 PlayStation 4 - 2,183

Japan December 16, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 94,658 PlayStation 5 - 42,325 PlayStation 4 - 2,439 Xbox Series X|S - 1,484



Japan December 23, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 88,023 PlayStation 5 - 41,894 Xbox Series X|S - 602 PlayStation 4 - 594

Japan December 30, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 80,861 PlayStation 5 - 40,057 Xbox Series X|S - 568 PlayStation 4 - 532

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles