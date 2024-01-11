Hogwarts Legacy Tops the UK Retail Charts to Start 2024 - Sales

Hogwarts Legacy has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending January 6, 2024. Sales for the game dropped 46 percent week-on-week.

EA Sports FC 24 climbed four spots to take second place as sales were up nine percent. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is down one spot to third place.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is up from eighth to fourth place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is down one spot to fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Hogwarts Legacy EA Sports FC 24 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Sports Minecraft (NS)

