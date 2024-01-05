CI Games Trademarks Death of the Fallen - News

Publisher CI Games trademarked Death of the Fallen on January 3 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This was spotted by Twitter user Kurakasis.

It is possible Death of the Fallen is another entry in the Lords of the Fallen series as developer Hexworks has started work on a new game with the codename of Project 3. It was previously stated the game would "capitalize on the recognition and success achieved by Lords of the Fallen."

Lords of the Fallen sold over one million units in its first 10 days of release. The game launched for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in October 2023.

