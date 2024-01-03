Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown is Around 25 Hours Long, New Gameplay Video Released - News

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Ubisoft Montpellier in an interview with GameInformer revealed Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will take around 25 hours to beat.

The publication also released a new gameplay video for the upcoming Metroidvania action-platformer that is nearly 20 minutes long.

View the gameplay video below:

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store, and Amazon Luna on January 18, 2024.

