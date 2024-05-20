Larian Studios Opens New Studio Based in Warsaw, Poland - News

/ 506 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Baldur’s Gate III developer Larian Studios has announced it has opened a new studio based in Warsaw, Poland.

"With two very ambitious RPGs now starting development, what better way to see our visions realised than by growing the team and opening a 7th studio in the heart of Poland’s lively gaming scene!," announced Larian Studios.

"Welcome, Larian Studios Warsaw!"

*obtains condition Enlarged*



With two very ambitious RPGs now starting development, what better way to see our visions realised than by growing the team and opening a 7th studio in the heart of Poland’s lively gaming scene!



Welcome, Larian Studios Warsaw! pic.twitter.com/hpm2aMdQmy — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) May 20, 2024

"The decision to open a permanent studio in Warsaw shows how serious we are about encouraging creativity, collaboration, and innovation in the heart of Poland’s lively gaming scene," said Larian Studios Warsaw head of studio Ula Jach. "We’re thrilled for the opportunity to collaborate with the abundant talent and expertise of the region, especially considering Poland’s strong reputation as a hub for RPG and gaming enthusiasts."

Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke added, "Visiting the Game Industry Conference last year confirmed what I’d been thinking for a while—there’s a lot of talent here and a lot of devs who think like us. On top of that, many of them want to work on RPGs, so it’s a match made in heaven.

"Our plan for the Polish studio is very simple. Build a team that can work on our two—very ambitious—new RPGs and enjoy the fruits of their labor. We’re a very bottom-up company, so I’m eager to see what new things they’ll bring us. I think it’ll work really well."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles