Super Mario Bros. Wonder Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 446 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 48th week of 2023.

EA Sports FC 24 remained in second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to take third place. Hogwarts Legacy is up one spot to fourth place and Minecraft is up one spot to fifth place.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 re-entered the to p10 in sixth place, The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom remained in seventh place, and Nintendo Switch Sports remained in seventh place. Nintendo Switch Sports is in eighth place, Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora fell from third to ninth place, and Mario Party Superstars round out the top 10.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, four multiplatform titles, and one PlayStation 5 title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 50, 2023: Super Mario Bros. Wonder EA Sports FC 24 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Hogwarts Legacy Minecraft Marvel's Spider-Man 2 The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Nintendo Switch Sports Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora Mario Party Superstars

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles