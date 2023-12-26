Versus Evil is Shutting Down - News

posted 3 hours ago

Versus Evil, the tinyBuild subsidiary, announced it is shutting down.

"Today is a sad day. After 10 wonderful years, Versus Evil is shutting its doors," said the company via Tiwtter.

"We've loved bringing you the best indie games we could find & sharing so many happy memories with you all, our amazing community! From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU for everything!"

The publisher did state its upcoming releases will now be published by tinyBuild.

