Insomniac Games Releases Statement Following 'Recent Criminal Cyberattack'

posted 9 hours ago

Insomniac Games has released a statement on the recent cyberattack and the over 1 TB of data that was been posted online that contains information on upcoming games from Insomniac, personal information from staff, and more.

"Thank you for the outpouring of compassion and unwavering support," said Insomniac Games. "It's deeply appreciated.

"We're both saddened and angered about the recent criminal cyberattack on our studio and the emotional toll it's taken on our dev team. We have focused inwardly for the last several days to support each other.

"We are aware that the stolen data includes personal information belonging to our employees, former employees and independent contractors. We continue working quickly to determine what data was impacted. This experience has been extremely distressing for us.

"We want everyone to enjoy the games we develop as intended and as our players deserve. However, like Logan... Insomniac is resilient. Marvel's Wolverine continues as planned. The game is in early production and will no doubt greatly evolve throughout development, as do all our plans.

"While we appreciate everyone's enthusiasm, we will share official information about Marvel's Wolverine when the time is right. On behalf of everyone at Insomniac, thank you for your ongoing support during this challenging time."

Insomniac Games released Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for the PlayStation on October 20 and are developing Marvel's Wolverine.

