Insomniac Games Releases Statement Following 'Recent Criminal Cyberattack'
Insomniac Games has released a statement on the recent cyberattack and the over 1 TB of data that was been posted online that contains information on upcoming games from Insomniac, personal information from staff, and more.
"Thank you for the outpouring of compassion and unwavering support," said Insomniac Games. "It's deeply appreciated.
"We're both saddened and angered about the recent criminal cyberattack on our studio and the emotional toll it's taken on our dev team. We have focused inwardly for the last several days to support each other.
"We are aware that the stolen data includes personal information belonging to our employees, former employees and independent contractors. We continue working quickly to determine what data was impacted. This experience has been extremely distressing for us.
"We want everyone to enjoy the games we develop as intended and as our players deserve. However, like Logan... Insomniac is resilient. Marvel's Wolverine continues as planned. The game is in early production and will no doubt greatly evolve throughout development, as do all our plans.
"While we appreciate everyone's enthusiasm, we will share official information about Marvel's Wolverine when the time is right. On behalf of everyone at Insomniac, thank you for your ongoing support during this challenging time."
Insomniac Games released Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for the PlayStation on October 20 and are developing Marvel's Wolverine.
An update regarding Insomniac and Marvel's #WolverinePS5. pic.twitter.com/CMkCCoZwwj— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) December 22, 2023
Honestly as a fan of PlayStation and gaming in general, Sony need to invest in cyber security tools.
I really think this whole thing has been overblown. The employee data is a problem, but the rest of it just isn't a big deal unless we make it one. Nothing of consequence is lost by a tiny segment of the gaming public seeing a super early build of a future game, or hearing about a game that might be released 5 years from now. To the extent that Insomniac loses the element of surprise there, it is likely offset by the free publicity that they get for those future games.
I certainly feel for the people that feel hurt by the release of info that they weren't expecting to be released. But, I just don't see where there has been substantial damage done to Insomniac's business (excluding the possible release of sensitive personal data from their employees).