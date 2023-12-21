Cricket Through the Ages Headed to Switch and PC in Early 2024 - News

posted 25 minutes ago

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Free Lives announced Cricket Through the Ages will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC in early 2024.

The game first released for Apple Arcade in September 2019.

Read details on the game below:

Swing bats and throw balls through the intertwined histories of humankind and cricket in this one button, physics-driven game.

Over a thousand years ago the human race teetered on the edge of extinction. Our ancestors were helpless against the mighty behemoths of the land. And then, salvation… the game of cricket was invented! Go alone, or take a friend, on a journey through the rich and exquisitely accurate history of cricket in Cricket Through the Ages.

Features:

Enjoy cricket through the miracle of a simple, one button / touch control scheme.

Play through six unique game modes solo or against a friendly rival.

Supports Game Center and all compatible game controllers.

