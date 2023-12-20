Anthem Sold 5 Million Units Lifetime, According to Former EA Employee - Sales

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer BioWare's Anthem had a big launch, but saw numbers quickly fall off to the point EA never shared any sales figures.

Former EA employee Alexandre Scriabine in his LinkedIn profile, spotted by Twitter user Timur222 revealed Anthem had sold two million units in its first week and ended up selling five million units lifetime.

He also revealed Battlefield 1 from DICE had sold 21 million units in its first year and Star Wars: Battlefront (2015) and Star Wars: Battlefront II (2017) combined have sold over 50 million units. Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order has also sold over 10 million units.

Scriabine worked at EA for nearly 11 years having been hired in October 2011 as the assistant product manager on Need for Speed World and working his way up to the director of global social media engagement

Anthem released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in February 2019.

Anthem (Bioware) sold 2 million units in its first week. The game sold 5 million units to date pic.twitter.com/2cipNqpBRZ — Timur222 (@bogorad222) December 19, 2023

