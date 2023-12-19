Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Debuts in 2nd on the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 652 Views
Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) has taken first place French charts for week 49, 2023, according to SELL.
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PS5) debuted in second place.
EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) came in third place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) took fourth place, and Hogwarts Legacy (NS) came in fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- EA Sports FC 24
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Xbox Series X|S
- EA Sports FC 24
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- EA Sports FC 24
- EA Sports FC 24
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Crew Motorfest
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Football Manager 2024
- EA Sports FC 24
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.