Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Debuts in 2nd on the French Charts - Sales

by, posted 4 hours ago

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) has taken first place French charts for week 49, 2023, according to SELL.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PS5) debuted in second place.

EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) came in third place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) took fourth place, and Hogwarts Legacy (NS) came in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora EA Sports FC 24 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Xbox Series X|S

EA Sports FC 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III EA Sports FC 24

PS4 EA Sports FC 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy The Crew Motorfest Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Hogwarts Legacy PC Football Manager 2024 EA Sports FC 24

