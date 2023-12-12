Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Debuts in 3rd on the Steam Charts - Sales

/ 486 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

The Steam Deck has remained first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 50, 2023, which ended December 12, 2023.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader debuted in third place and The Day Before debuted in 10th place.

Lethal Weapon remained in second place, Cyberpunk 2077 shot up to fourth place, and Call of Duty dropped two spots to fifth place. Baldur's Gate 3 fell two spots to sixth place, Grand Theft Auto V climbed the charts to take seventh place, and EA Sports FC 24 dropped three spots to eighth place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Steam Deck Lethal Company Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader - NEW Cyberpunk 2077 Call of Duty Baldur's Gate 3 Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports FC 24 Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty The Day Before - NEW

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Steam Deck Counter-Strike 2 PUBG: Battlegrounds Lethal Company Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader - NEW Cyberpunk 2077 The Finals - NEW Apex Legends Call of Duty Baldur's Gate 3

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles