Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Tops the Australian Charts

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has topped the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending December 3, 2023.

Hogwarts Legacy is in second place, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is in third place, and EA Sports FC 24 is in fourth place. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is in fifth place and Bluey: The Video Game is in sixth place.

Just Dance 2024 is in seventh place and Let's Sing 2024 is in eighth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in ninth place and Horizon Zero Dawn is in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Hogwarts Legacy Super Mario Bros. Wonder EA Sports FC 24 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bluey: The Video Game Just Dance 2024 Let's Sing 2024 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Horizon Zero Dawn

