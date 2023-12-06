- Swappable button and stick caps - Configure the Access controller's button layout to suit your range of mobility and switch between the included stick caps to find the shape and texture that works best for you.
PS5 Access Controller is Now Available - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 225 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment has officially released the PlayStation 5 Access controller, the PS5 accessibility controller, for $89.99 USD/$119.99 CAD/¥12,980 JPY/€89.99/£79.99 (MSRP).
The controller lets you customize the layout with different button and stick caps in various shapes and designs. It can also be operated from any 360 degree orientation and has the ability to connect third-party accessibility accessories using four 3.5mm expansion ports.
Read details on the PS5 Access controller below:
