PS5 Access Controller is Now Available - News

posted 2 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has officially released the PlayStation 5 Access controller, the PS5 accessibility controller, for $89.99 USD/$119.99 CAD/¥12,980 JPY/€89.99/£79.99 (MSRP).

The controller lets you customize the layout with different button and stick caps in various shapes and designs. It can also be operated from any 360 degree orientation and has the ability to connect third-party accessibility accessories using four 3.5mm expansion ports.

Read details on the PS5 Access controller below:

Empowered Play Introducing the Access controller, a versatile controller kit that can be customized to meet players’ diverse needs, designed in close collaboration with the accessibility community to help players with disabilities play more comfortably for longer. Adaptable play styles Swappable button and stick caps - Configure the Access controller's button layout to suit your range of mobility and switch between the included stick caps to find the shape and texture that works best for you. Adjustable stick length - Lengthen or shorten the control stick’s extension arm, then lock it down at your ideal length for comfort and convenience. Built for easy access Place the controller wherever play is most comfortable for you: from any 360° orientation, on different flat surfaces, a wheelchair tray, or attached to an AMPS pattern mount. Expandable inputs Join forces with other controllers - Use up to two Access controllers together as a single virtual controller, or combine one or two Access controllers with a DualSense™ or DualSense Edge™ wireless controller to add features like haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, motion sensor, and touch pad swipe to your setup.

USB cable

8x Pillow button caps (attached to controller)

4x Flat button caps

4x Curve button caps

2x Overhang button caps 1x Wide flat button caps

Standard stick cap

Dome stick cap (attached to controller)

Ball stick cap

23x tags

Quick start guide and safety guide

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

