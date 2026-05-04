Call of Duty 2026 Won't Release on Last-Generation Consoles - News

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Nearly six years into the current-generation of consoles - the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S - it has been confirmed Call of Duty 2026 will not release for the PlayStation 4. This most likely means it is also not in development for the Xbox One.

"Not sure where this one started, but it’s not true. The next Call of Duty is not being developed for PS4," reads a social media post from Activision.

Call of Duty has been releasing on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox one since 2013's Call of Duty: Ghosts.

Microsoft recently announced future Call of Duty games would no longer release day one on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass as a way to lower the price of the two tiers to $22.99 a month and $13.99 a month, respectively.

Following the lackluster launch of last year's Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Activision announced they will no longer be doing back-to-back releases of Modern Warfare or Black Ops games as they admit "the franchise has not met your expectations fully."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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