Forza Horizon 6 Goes Gold - News

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Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Playground Games announced Forza Horizon 6 has gone gold. This means the game is now being pressed onto discs for retails and prepared for digital release.

Forza Horizon 6 will launch for the for Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on May 19, and for the PlayStation 5 later in 2026. Early Access will start four days earlier on May 15 for those with the Premium Edition or Premium Upgrade.

Read details on the game below:

With less than two weeks to go until Forza Horizon 6 Early Access begins for players who have purchased the Premium Edition or Premium Upgrade, we’re excited to share with you all that the game has officially gone gold! This milestone means the game is being pressed onto discs for retail and prepared for digital release. In addition, there is exciting news about preload availability and the full reveal of Forza Horizon 6's radio stations, the rendering specifications of Quality and Performance modes on Xbox Series X|S, and we’re taking a closer look at the game’s accessibility features.

Preload Forza Horizon 6 To coincide with this important milestone, Forza Horizon 6 is now available for preload on Xbox Series X|S and PC via the Xbox app (Steam preload coming soon). You can now download the game in its entirety and ensure you’re all set to experience the breathtaking landscapes of Japan as soon as the game is available to you. On Xbox Series X, you will need to have at least 135GB of available storage (130GB on Xbox Series S), and on PC, 160GB and an SSD is required.

You can pre-download Forza Horizon 6 if you have pre-ordered the game (Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, or Premium Edition) or with an active Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass membership. If you’re planning to purchase Forza Horizon 6 on disc, you can also preload the game today by using the Xbox app on smartphones. Simply find Forza Horizon 6 in the Store and hit “Download to Console” to get started. If you already pre-loaded Forza Horizon 6 with the placeholder file, we highly recommend checking for game updates on your platform of choice to confirm the complete game files are installed. This will ensure you’re all set to play Forza Horizon 6 as soon as Early Access begins on May 15 with the Premium Edition or Premium Upgrade, or on May 19 once the game rolls out globally. Your Horizon Festival Soundtrack We’re thrilled to be so close to the release of the game, and to celebrate, we’re excited to reveal the music you will hear on your journey towards becoming a Horizon Legend. Music isn’t just at the backdrop of our games; it’s at the forefront of the Horizon Festival. Forza Horizon has had it all, from global sensations and smash hits to hidden gems and genre-bending beats that have infused our iconic line-up of radio stations, expertly curated for your listening pleasure.

With Forza Horizon 6, it should be no surprise that iconic J-pop songs are debuting at the Horizon Festival for the first time, and these are combined with our unique flavour of electronic anthems, energising drum & bass, feel-good electropop, heavy-hitting rock, alternative indie, hip-hop beats, nostalgic synthwave, and modern classical. With 9 radio stations to choose from, Forza Horizon 6 features the largest number of tracks yet in a Horizon title. Over the coming days on our @ForzaHorizon social channels, we will be revealing the extensive track selection of radio songs in the game. If you want to listen to the soundtrack before release, we will also create a Spotify playlist for each station. Horizon Pulse

Horizon Bass Arena

Horizon Block Party

Horizon XS

Hospital Records

Gacha City Radio

Sub Pop Records

Horizon Wave

Horizon Opus

Horizon Bass Arena Artist Track Feiertag Embers Haywyre Chromatically Ninajirachi Infohazard Rusko Rubix Cube Daniel Allan Can It Be Easy (feat. Lyrah) Lindstrøm Cirkl ALIGN Walls (feat. ellie d.) Confidence Man I CAN'T LOSE YOU Dom Dolla, Daya Dreamin (Eli Brown Remix) Grey IDK Milk Talk Sayonara Alpinist (Macroxx 82-99 Remix) Pretty Girl Rewind Subtronics Friends (feat. Linney) Camden Cox, Punctual, Shift K3Y Surround Me FISHER Stay Gryffin Spin Me Slowly (feat. Julia Church) it's murph, Emi Grace Stone Cold Eyes Punctual Eden (feat. Hannah Boleyn) TEED The Echo Tourist Outside Calvin Harris, Clementine Douglas Blessings (Odd Mob Remix) Anna Lunoe Deep Blue Sea (Bryson Hill Remix) ISOxo how2fly Snakehips Pipe Down (feat. DijahSB) Marshall Jefferson, Bart Skils Sweet Harmony DLG., Yung Bae On The Dash Urbandawn Yuki Touge

Horizon XS Artist Track A Day To Remember Bad Blood BABYMETAL ー白炎ー (White Flame) Sleep Theory III Rise Against I Want It All Biffy Clyro Friendshipping Coheed and Cambria Searching for Tomorrow Linkin Park Up From The Bottom PassCode Ray Poppy new way out Snõõper Worldwide Spiritbox Keep Sweet Turnstile SOLE BABYMETAL Gimme Chocolate!! Spiritual Cramp Go Back Home Ecca Vandal VERTICAL WORLDS BAND-MAID What is justice? Coach Party Disco Dream GOKUMON(UchikubiGokumonDoukoukai) hatarakitakunai Pendulum, AWOLNATION Guiding Lights South Arcade Drive Myself Home Teen Mortgage Disappear Bearings Comfort Company Death Lens Power ONE OK ROCK Dystopia (Japanese Version) Witch Post The Wolf

Quality and Performance Modes on Xbox Series X|S On Xbox Series X|S, we’re including both Quality and Performance rendering modes so you can prioritize your preference for graphics or framerate while playing Forza Horizon 6. On Xbox Series X, the Quality mode runs in native 4K resolution at 30fps with increased visual fidelity, while the Performance mode targets 4K resolution, scaling dynamically to maintain a smooth 60fps. Meanwhile, Xbox Series S players can enjoy Japan in 1440p at 30fps with Quality mode, and 1080p at 60fps in Performance mode – with both options dynamically scaling the output resolution to maintain their targeted framerate. Loyalty Rewards for Forza Veterans The Forza community spans decades of games, and to show our appreciation to those who have been with us all the way, we have created a set of Loyalty Rewards for players of our previous games. Check out the list of games and cars below – if your Xbox Gamertag has played the game listed, you will receive its associated car in Forza Horizon 6 once you complete the Tokyo City introductory race with Mei.

Game Car Forza Motorsport 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Forza Horizon 5 2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE Forza Horizon 4 2016 Aston Martin Vulcan Forza Horizon 3 2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4 Forza Horizon 2 2014 Lamborghini Huracán LP-610-4 Forza Horizon 2013 Dodge SRT Viper GTS

Customize Your Horizon Experience Forza Horizon 6 includes the rich suite of accessibility features the Horizon series is known for and introduces some new options. AutoDrive can be accessed with ANNA by using the d-pad while you’re exploring Japan. Pause the game, open the map, set a waypoint to your preferred location, and use ANNA to initiate AutoDrive. Then you can sit back, relax and take in the breathtaking sights of Japan. Meanwhile, Proximity Radar helps identify cars in your blind spots, making it easier to avoid unintentional collisions and keep the racing clean, especially when using cockpit, hood, or bumper cameras. You can choose which HUD location works best for you, and you can even enable audio cues. Our biggest new feature, however, is High Contrast Mode, which makes the game’s open world of Japan more visually accessible. High Contrast Mode simplifies the screen to make it easier for players to distinguish important objects. It’s fully customizable, allowing players to calibrate the experience in a way that works best for them.

Other accessibility options returning to Forza Horizon 6 include full controller remapping functionality on all platforms, screen reading narration, subtitles, adjustable camera field-of-view options on PC, color-blind filters, Offline Game Speed modification, and our full set of difficulty settings and driving assists. In a post-launch update, players will be able to enable American Sign Language (ASL) and British Sign Language (BSL) for cinematics which will feature picture-in-picture display of an ASL or BSL interpreter during cinematic game scenes, with the ability to change where the interpreter appears on screen. Japan Awaits! Are you ready to obtain your Festival Wristband? It’s your ticket to the greatest car culture and music event in the world – the journey to Legend Island is almost here!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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